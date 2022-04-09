There is no one to challenge Roman Reigns on SmackDown

When Roman Reigns failed to acknowledge what’s next for him individually on Monday Night Raw, it was so they could push viewers to Friday Night SmackDown. Then he failed to acknowledge it again there, instead saying he wants The Usos to go to the red brand and unify the tag team titles as well.

That sounds cool!

But it leaves us with no idea of who is going to be next to challenge him.

Here’s the thing, though — there is no one to challenge him, at least on the blue brand.

Here’s the current roster in the men’s division (per WWE.com):

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet

Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Rick BOOGS

Xavier Woods

Big E

Kofi Kingston

BUTCH

Sheamus

Ridge Holland

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Drew Gulak

Angel

Humberto

Erik

Ivar

Gunther

Ludwig Kaiser

Jinder Mahal

Shanky

Mansoor

MACE

As you can see, there’s a serious lack of main event level talent who are on the kind of run where they could easily slot into challenging Reigns, on the kind of run he’s on, for the title(s). Drew McIntyre might be it, even though he still feels kind of cold coming out of the Happy Corbin feud. The bigger story there seems to be Corbin splitting off from Madcap Moss.

Outside of that you’ve got Big E out with a broken neck, Sami Zayn who just lost to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania, Sheamus who is caught up with BUTCH and Ridge Holland, and maybe Gunther who just debuted on this week’s show. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are still working as a tag team and they’ve done nothing but lose recently anyway.

There are more top level options over on Raw, so perhaps that’s what WWE will do.