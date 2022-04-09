Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Cody Rhodes’ first promo since returning to WWE, multiple call-ups from NXT, and the debut of Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Veer Mahaan

After five months of non-stop coming, Veer finally arrived on Raw this week (Apr. 4). He unloaded all over the Mysterios in an unprovoked attack, and now has his first match set up with the legendary Rey next week on Raw. There was a rumor that Veer would debut with a new gimmick; it’s probably best for him that WWE didn’t turn him into a comedy guy out of nowhere.

Stock Up #2: The Usos

After winning the Undisputed WWE Universal title, Roman Reigns explained what’s next for the Bloodline: The Usos are going to win the Raw tag titles. Jimmy and Jey are already the longest reigning SmackDown tag champs in history, and considering they have Reigns backing them up, there’s a good chance they will indeed bring home more championship gold to the Bloodline.

Stock Up #1: Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss followed up on last week’s victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal by breaking up with Happy Corbin and getting the better of him in their first physical exchange. SmackDown’s babyface depth is just sad, so Moss has a chance to rise up the ranks very quickly. He’s been impressive in the ring and on the mic thus far, and also has lots of muscles, so the future looks bright. Will he ditch the awkward ring name now that he’s a babyface?

Now let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura interrupted Roman Reigns last night (Apr. 8) on SmackDown. Shinsuke didn’t say a word, got lured in for a hug, and then the Bloodline kicked his ass. If the idea was to establish Nakamura as next in line for a title shot, this segment definitely did not accomplish that. Instead, it looked like the Bloodline just needed someone to beat up on this episode, and it was Shinsuke’s job to be that guy.

Stock Down #2: Finn Balor

I might need to reserve a weekly spot in the Stock Down column for Finn. After losing in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal last week and being left off the WrestleMania 38 card, Balor was pinned by Austin Theory in a six man tag team match on Raw. I can’t figure out why WWE even bothered to put the United States championship on this guy.

Stock Down #1: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio was buried on Raw, losing clean to The Miz in roughly 30 seconds and then being annihilated afterwards by Veer Mahaan.

Dominik’s debut match occurred nearly two years ago when he lasted 20+ minutes with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. That seems like forever ago, because Dominik is nothing more than low card fodder these days. Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, so it was always going to be difficult to follow in those footsteps, but Dominik is going nowhere fast.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this weekend?