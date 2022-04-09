Ronda Rousey gets her rematch with Charlotte Flair — and her preferred stipulation — at WrestleMania Backlash

Even though Charlotte Flair told Ronda Rousey to go to the back of the line on SmackDown last night (April 8), everyone knew Rousey had a good case for a rematch of their WrestleMania 38 clash for the blue brand’s Women’s title. Ronda made Flair tap out, there just wasn’t a “conscious” referee there to end the match when she did. By the time the former UFC star got the official back in the game, she walked right into a kick from the champ.

So WWE booking another round for WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island isn’t a surprise. Neither is the stipulation.

Seeing as The Queen did unofficially submit, and how much of the build to their ‘Mania match focused on tapping out, making this one an “I Quit” match was the logical choice.

This would seem to favor the challenger, but betting against Flair isn’t usually the smart play. Let us know who you got.