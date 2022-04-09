WWE books Cody Rhodes’ first Raw match since 2016

He worked a (pretty interesting) dark match after the cameras stopped rolling last week for the Raw After WrestleMania. On Mon., April 11, Cody Rhodes will work a televised match on WWE’s Monday night staple.

It will be his first one since a battle royal to determine a #1 contender for Kalisto’s United States title back on May 2, 2016. Rhodes worked the match as Stardust, and competed against the likes of Alberto Del Rio, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Damien Sandow, Darren Young, Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus, Sin Cara, Titus O’Neil, Viktor, Zack Ryder, and the winner, Rusev. What a difference six years makes.

For the next episode of Raw, Cody will of course be wrestling as himself. He’ll be facing a real-life friend of his coming off his own big win at WrestleMania 38 — The Miz.

Rhodes has made it crystal clear his goal is to win the WWE Universal championship. Seth Rollins made it pretty clear he’s not done with Cody after their classic clash at ‘Mania. How does this Miz match play into all that? We’ll have to tune in and find out!

WWE announced two other big segments for the show in Detroit. Omos will be a guest on Montel Vontavious Porter’s “The VIP Lounge” talk show, addressing MVP attacking his former associate Bobby Lashley, and the new duo’s plans for the future. Then, one week after he finally came, Veer Mahaan will have an official match against one of the men he attacked last Monday, the legendary Rey Mysterio!

Sounds like the makings of a good episode of Raw?