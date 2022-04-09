WWE SmackDown recap & reactions (April 8, 2022): All the gold

What a troll job!

Roman Reigns appeared on Monday Night Raw this week and the assumption was we would get some kind of clue about what’s to come now that he holds both the WWE and Universal championship titles. Instead, he simply said “I’ll tell you what’s next on SmackDown.”

Okay, so we watched SmackDown.

And again he didn’t tell us what’s next.

At least not for him.

Indeed, Reigns appeared and seemed awfully eager to sit back and chill. Instead of saying what he plans to do, he said he couldn’t help but notice Jimmy & Jey Uso only have one title on their respective shoulders while he has two. So he wants them to change that by going to Monday Night Raw next week and defeating RK-Bro to unify those titles as well.

Shinsuke Nakamura showed up, presumably because he has a bone to pick with The Bloodline after what happened to Rick BOOGS, but Reigns just gave him a hug and put his guard down so The Usos could kick him clean in the face.

And now it’s off to Detroit they go.

So who knows what’s next for Reigns, but I love a good faction so I’m intrigued to see if they actually do allow The Bloodline to hold all the gold like Roman closed saying he wanted.

See you next Monday.

It wasn’t long into this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown that we got to see the next chapter in the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey rivalry. At WrestleMania 38, Rousey made Flair tap but the referee didn’t see it, so how does she feel about it?

She took responsibility.

Instead of complaining about the referee, she simply said her mom taught her you have to beat the best on your worst day twice, and she only beat Flair once and that’s on her. So instead of whining, she’s back for more, and she came with a challenge.

For an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair refused but Rousey refuted her refusal and we all know they wouldn’t put it on TV if it wasn’t happening, so we can get good and geared up for it. I’m still not crazy about the whole thing but credit where it’s due, Rousey was a lot better in her interview here, and the story progressing to an “I Quit” match makes a great deal of sense.

So, hey, why not?

All the rest

LOOK OUT! THERE GOES BUTCH, HE’S ABSOLUTELY OUT OF HIS SKULL! We’re big fans of BUTCH in the Cageside offices, mostly because he’s basically a cartoon character and there’s something charming about the whole act. I also quite liked how Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston pitched this week as the season opener, seeing as it came after WrestleMania, the big show each year, meaning all records essentially reset so they’re square up again. Good enough justification for a fight for me! Not that BUTCH ever needs justification for a fight, amirite?!? Naturally, Woods rolled him up for the win. BUTCH, the absolute madman, responded to the loss by attacking Sheamus and Ridge Holland before sitting in the corner with his arms crossed while they yelled at him. Amazing. Then again, commentary referred to it as a “temper tantrum” and called him a “child” so that tells you how they’re pushing this.

Speaking of cartoon characters, is Sami Zayn the Wile E. Coyote of WWE? He hatches plots that make sense, and the entire world collapses around him to ensure those plots never succeed, and it’s wildly entertaining the whole way.

Gunther is here, and he brought, checks notes, Ludwig Kaiser with him. I don’t mind the name change, cause names barely matter unless you get something inexcusably bad and even then, as Bron Breakker is showing, it doesn’t matter that much. I like kicking them off with a squash match. We don’t get enough of getting guys over like this.

Raquel Rodriguez is another example. Seems silly to make such a simple change, and I’m not sure what the issue with Raquel Gonzalez was, other than that was her name in NXT, but whatever. Hooray for more depth!

Not sure how to feel about the Lacey Evans return and the sad story about her life she came telling. I think she works far better as a heel, but we’ll see where this goes on the other side of the coin.

Rhea Ripley blamed Liv Morgan for their loss to the tag team champions on Raw this week, then left her alone to venture to SmackDown to wrestle Sasha Banks? They couldn’t be telegraphing this any harder, but it’s still going to hurt seeing the two split apart because Morgan is so good at getting across a friendship with literally anyone. She’s so good, she’s got some fans convinced the two are a couple. All will be devastated at the inevitable breakup. I’m already a little sad and it hasn’t even happened yet. It was made even better by Morgan actually managing to beat Banks here. Loved how they played this.

This was a solid show.

Grade: B-

