The Happy Corbin/Madcap Moss breakup finally happened

For some time now, Happy Corbin has seemed less and less thrilled with Madcap Moss’s jokes, especially since some of them have come at Corbin’s expense. Where things really changed, however, was Moss winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on “WrestleMania SmackDown” last week.

Madcap was happy, Corbin was not.

Then, Corbin lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38 and there was only one man he was willing to blame for that defeat, which is exactly what he did on Friday Night SmackDown this week — good ol’ Madcap.

Moss tried to make up for it, telling a few more jokes to try to get back in his friend’s good graces. It didn’t work, of course, and they brawled with each other until Moss got the best of it and Corbin made his way right back up the ramp.

Sad.

The return of Bum Ass Baron Corbin?

