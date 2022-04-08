Raquel Gonzalez is now Raquel Rodriguez, has been called up to SmackDown

Marcel Barthel isn’t the only NXT star who was called up to the main roster and given a new name on Friday Night SmackDown this week. No, Raquel Gonzalez has also joined the blue brand with a new name — Raquel Rodriguez.

Considering what NXT 2.0 has become, and the run Gonzalez err, Rodriguez had on the show, a call up to the main roster only made sense. She had a solid run as NXT women’s champion and then returned just last week to win the tag team titles before dropping them back to Toxic Attraction just days ago.

She put over SmackDown having one of the best women’s divisions but claimed they’ve never seen anyone like her. That was before Los Lotharios showed up to try to put her on the Kiss Cam. She shut that down right away.

Thoughts on the blue brand getting some new blood in the women’s division?

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show right here.