WWE vacates the NXT Tag titles following Nash Carter’s release

Last Saturday (April 2) at Stand & Deliver, Nash Carter & Wes Lee of MSK won the NXT Tag Team championship for the second time in their career.

On Wednesday (April 6), WWE released Nash Carter. The move came after several days of online accusations of spousal abuse by Carter’s wife Kimber Lee, refutations by Wes Lee’s wife documenting the collapse of Kimber & Nash’s marriage leading to his serving her with divorce papers, and finally Kimber Lee posting an old photo of Carter impersonating Hitler.

Now, WWE has announced they’ve vacated the NXT Tag titles. We’ll learn who the new champions are on the brand’s next episode, airing Tues., April 12 on USA Network.

This Tuesday on #WWENXT new NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned. https://t.co/DSztOCIINl — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2022

No mention yet of how the next champs will be decided. Former titleholders Imperium seem to have split up, and rumors indicate Marcel Barthel is headed to the main roster. MSK were scheduled to defend against Grayson Waller & Sanja next week. My guess is the Aussie and his muscle will now face the other team MSK defeated at Stand & Deliver, 2022 Dusty Cup winners The Creeds.

We’ll let you know if WWE makes their plans more clear between now and Tuesday.