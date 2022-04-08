Corey & Carmella got married, and Mox gave us the most Mox wedding fit

We knew that Corey Graves and Carmella were getting married this week. It’s been a storyline on Raw for weeks, WWE announced who would be filling in for Graves (real name Matthew Polinsky) while he was off for the wedding & honeymoon, and Carm (Leah Van Dale) tweeted it was happening this week.

We didn’t know but probably should have suspected the ceremony & reception would be a star-studded affair. Guests confirmed that on social media, with posts from and pics of Natalya, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Baron Corbin, Renee Paquette and others...

We had a no holds barred match after this picture was taken. ⛓ pic.twitter.com/suAg9Mv6gv — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 8, 2022

AEW’s Jon Moxley looks pretty dapper in the photos shared by his wife and Nattie. Based on Happy’s attire, this wasn’t a formal wedding, so the short-sleeve button-down all-black look was a good choice.

A group shot from Liv Morgan reveals the full MOX of it all, though. At some point in the evening, that shirt got unbuttoned so Jon could rep his hometown football team. He also donned a distressed leather jacket, and Liv’s pic also reveals he’s wearing some pants he conceivably could have fought Wheeler Yuta in at Wednesday night’s Rampage taping.

AND I HAVEN’T EVEN MENTIONED THE FANNY PACK YET!

Congrats to Corey & Carm. Here’s wishing them a happy life together.

Now please join me in a “Mox forever” chant.