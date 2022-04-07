Charlotte Flair has been the SmackDown women’s champion since October 2021. She was awarded the belt in a “WWE Women’s Title Exchange” with Becky Lynch that went off script and devolved into chaos in the ring and backstage. Needless to say, it wasn’t a great start to her title reign.

In an interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, Flair acknowledges that she isn’t thrilled with her current reign as champ, but it’s because she hasn’t defended the title enough:

“I can’t say that this title reign has been one of my favorites. Because I haven’t had an opportunity, due to unfortunate events, to defend the title as many times as I would like...”

She specifically cites the Toni Storm debacle as one of the low points for her as champion:

“Well, like Toni Storm, in the middle of our storyline, she left. And then there hasn’t really been anyone on SmackDown. I had the opportunity to face Naomi in a title match on SmackDown, and I’ve been wanting to wrestle her for five years. So I would have liked to be more of a fighting champion, I think.”

This interview was conducted just before Flair retained her title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, so it’s at least possible that her perspective has changed after that victory.

But if Charlotte really wants to wrestle more often, she should convince WWE to trade her to Raw for Seth Rollins. That way he can get the lighter workload in the ring on Friday nights that he prefers, and Charlotte can have a chance to compete in 26 five star matches over the next two months on a three hour wrestling show. It’s a win-win situation for everyone.

If a trade is not feasible, perhaps Charlotte should instead focus her attention on a woman who is reportedly returning on SmackDown this week (Apr. 8) and has a nasty little history with Flair.

Do you need more Charlotte Flair title matches in your life, Cagesiders?