Johnny Gargano decided to leave WWE last December. He’s taken some time away from pro wrestling to be a father and figure out what the future holds for him in the business.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Gargano said he might only have five or six years of active competition left in him:

“There is a big part of me that says I only want to wrestle until I’m 40, and that’s only six years away at this point. So, I feel like I have about five years left to really maximize whatever I want to do in this.”

He went on to admit that he doesn’t know where he wants to wrestle next, nor does he have a specific destination in mind. He listed WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact, and the indies as places where you might see him in the future. But his dream is still to be WWE champion:

“Obviously a lot of little kids’ dreams is to wrestle for WWE, to wrestle at WrestleMania, to be WWE champion. And that was always my dream, and that still is my dream. But there’s also things that change those dreams, like having a baby, wanting to be home more...So there’s a lot of things I’m juggling right now, of like, legacy mixed with being a good dad, mixed with how do I maximize the time I have left. It’s a lot of questions I got to answer. I don’t what that is yet. I’m just hoping that as this all plays out, the right answer and the right path will kind of show itself to me.”

Are you surprised that Johnny only expects to wrestle for five or six more years? Where do you think he’ll land next? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.