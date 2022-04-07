Shane McMahon’s son says he might jump off a cage one day, just like his dad

Last night, Shane McMahon’s oldest son Declan committed to the Indiana University football program.

Wrestling fans saw Declan as a kid in 2016 as part of Shane’s entrance at WrestleMania 32 for a Hell in a Cell match against Undertaker. Fast forward to 2022, Declan is now 18 years old, 6 feet tall, and 190 pounds.

In an interview with Dustin Dopirak for the Indianapolis Star, Declan was asked about the possibility of wrestling in WWE one day. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“I’ve tried it in my house. I have two younger brothers, so if we’re joking around I’ll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I’m going in with the mindset that I’ll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that’s what I’ll do.”

Do you expect to see Declan McMahon follow his father’s (and grandfather’s) foot steps into the world of pro wrestling, Cagesiders?