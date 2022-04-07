Rick BOOGS undergoes surgery for WrestleMania injury

His name is Rick BOOGS, and he opened the card on the first night of WrestleMania 38, competing in a SmackDown tag team title match alongside Shinsuke Nakamura against Jimmy and Jey Uso. Unfortunately, the match ended quickly after BOOGS’ knee buckled and he crumpled down to the mat in agonizing pain. BOOGS later commented on the injury, which is described as a “torn quadriceps to patella tendon.”

PW Insider is now reporting that BOOGS has undergone successful surgery:

WWE star Rick Boogs underwent successful surgery to repair his quad tear earlier this week in Birmingham, Alabama, PWInsider.com has confirmed. We are told Boogs is slated to leave Birmingham this weekend to return home and begin the process of healing and rehabbing the injury.

BOOGS was already quite popular in his role as Shinsuke’s hype man. Prior to the injury, WWE began giving him more time in singles matches where he appeared to be getting over due to his impressive feats of strength. That push is now on hold while he recovers from this surgery.