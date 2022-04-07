YouTube star Logan Paul competed in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38 and impressed many fans with his performance in the ring. Some folks have even argued that he was the best wrestler in that ring not named Rey Mysterio.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul was asked how he did so well with less than a month of training. That’s when Paul clarified just how little time he put into the training process:

“No, bro! I trained for two days, for two hours each day. I swear to God. I didn’t train at all, bro. That’s why I’m like, holy shit, if I did that with four hours of collective training, imagine I dedicate some real time to this. What can I do?” “I’m good at this wrestling thing. I feel like it comes really naturally to me. Imagine if I practiced, properly practiced? I showed a fraction of what I can do. If I actually got to Orlando at the Performance Center and just trained, trained, trained...man I can’t imagine the type of stuff I would be able to pull off.”

According to Logan, WWE has not yet offered him a long term deal, but Vince McMahon indicated that his future is with WWE:

“Not yet. And maybe they will, I don’t know...Vince McMahon, after my match, he was stoked. I go backstage, we shook hands...he goes, ‘Trust me, your future is here!’”

Logan Paul knows how well-received his performance was at WrestleMania 38, and he’s grateful for that response:

“Even just the response and feedback online I got after the match, haters or lovers, not one negative comment. I think people were surprised by my performance, and I’m so grateful that they liked it. I’m happy that I made them happy and I was able to entertain on a stage that big.”

The Miz turned on Logan Paul right after their match ended, which implies the hated YouTube star is turning babyface. A report later claimed the babyface turn was part of Paul’s deal to do the match. Paul responded to that report by saying a babyface turn was not part of the deal, but it’s true that he told WWE he wants to be a babyface. At least he thinks that’s what he wants:

“That was not part of the deal. It was a sentiment that I had expressed. It’s my desire. I’d like to be a good guy. I just want to be liked, like any fucking person...people sometimes have a hard time understanding that there’s a character to play and there’s the real version of me, and somewhere in there I got to find this version that works for this medium. But I just want to be liked. Sometimes I can be a fucking dickhead, sure yeah bring it out, let me be the villain. Or sometimes let me kick the villain’s ass. I don’t know. I don’t know who I am 100 percent maybe yet in the WWE.”

Logan Paul teased a WrestleMania 39 match next year against The Miz:

“For sure. Yeah, it was so fun. If the WWE would have me back, I’d love to, bro. WrestleMania is in [Los Angeles] next year. It would be cool to kick the Miz’s ass there.”

But we might not have to wait that long, because he says he can handle the full time WWE schedule if the money makes sense:

“No, bro, I could do it! Okay, truthfully, it would come down to whatever the deal is. ‘Cause I do have to allocate my time specifically and strategically. I love it, and I’m willing to dedicate a lot of time to the WWE and enhancing my skills. But it would just have to make monetary sense for me, ‘cause if I do that, I’m gonna be unable to do other things.”

He followed that up by saying the next time we see him in a ring, it will be a wrestling ring, and it will be in 2022.

Are you looking forward to seeing several more Logan Paul matches in WWE, Cagesiders?