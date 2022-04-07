WWE fans have been anticipating the returns of several prominent women’s stars to the active roster. Bayley and Asuka top the list of injured wrestlers who have been out for the better part of a year and rumored to return shortly. More recently, Alexa Bliss inexplicably disappeared from television after completing therapy and wrestling at Elimination Chamber in February.

But there’s someone else who will apparently beat them all back to television this week; PW Insider is reporting that Lacey Evans is scheduled to be at SmackDown tomorrow night.

When Lacey last appeared on WWE television in February 2021, she was involved in a storyline where she had a nasty little secret with Ric Flair. She claimed pregnancy to get out of a match against Charlotte Flair on Raw. It appeared to be a cowardly heel tactic in the moment, but we quickly learned that she was legitimately pregnant and leaving WWE television for a while. She gave birth to her second daughter in October.

If Lacey is indeed returning tomorrow to join the SmackDown roster, she will once again be on the same show as Flair.

Are you looking forward to Lacey’s return? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.