Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was perhaps the biggest story of the entire weekend. Therefore it’s appropriate that WWE’s latest top 10 video covers the must-see moments from Cody’s WWE career.

Here’s what they came up with:

10. Pins Triple H

9. Sends Damien Sandow’s briefcase swimming

8. Wins tag team titles with Goldust

7. Moonsault off top of steel cage

6. Defeats D-Generation X

5. Betrays Hardcore Holly

4. Defeats Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania

3. Wins Intercontinental title from Ezekiel Jackson

2. Defeats The Shield to regain job

1. WrestleMania 38 return

After defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, Cody’s first promo on Raw made it clear that he is gunning for the WWE championship, which is currently held by Roman Reigns. This list serves as a reminder that Cody has already defeated Roman for championship gold in WWE. It happened in October 2013 when Cody pinned Roman to defeat The Shield and win the tag team titles with Goldust.

One other thing that stands out about this list is several of Cody’s best moments include mid-carders like Hardcore Holly, Ezekiel Jackson, Damien Sandow, and Ted DiBiase Jr. It’s not hyperbole to say that Cody’s return at WrestleMania 38 is the greatest moment of his WWE career, because it’s the only time he’s been presented as a main event level star.

Do you think Cody’s current push in WWE will go as far as possible, with Rhodes being the man who finally takes down the Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.