WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch involved in fatal car crash, police investigating

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, has had numerous runs in with the law over the years, usually related to her abuse of alcohol and other substances.

News is breaking today (April 6) of her latest, and most tragic. The Ormond Beach Observer reports the 49 year old Sytch was involved in a car accident on Fri., Mar. 25 which resulted in the death of a man.

According to a press release, Tamara Lynn Sytch, known by her ring name “Sunny,” failed to stop around 8:28 p.m. while driving southbound on U.S. 1 just north of Granada Boulevard and crashed into a stopped vehicle, which then crashed into the vehicle in front of it. The driver of the vehicle hit by Sytch, identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores, was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Sytch, 49, was also transported to Halifax Health for treatment, but was later released. A search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a blood sample, which police are using to investigate if Sytch was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

The driver and passengers in the third vehicle suffered injuries, but were not taken to the hospital. The Ormond Beach Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

Sytch was scheduled to appear at Wrestlecon in Dallas last weekend, but PWInsider says she informed the organizers the night before she wouldn’t be able to attend.