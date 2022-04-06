NXT Tag champion Nash Carter released by WWE

Fightful is reporting that WWE today (April 6) released Nash Carter. Carter, whose real name is Zachary Green, is one-half of the reigning NXT Tag Team champions, along with his MSK partner Wes Lee. The duo won the titles for a second time just this past weekend at Stand & Deliver.

There’s been no statement from WWE as yet. Speculation is the release is related to accusations of mental and physical abuse made on social media over the past week by Green’s wife, Impact and independent wrestler Kimber Lee. Last night she posted a photograph of him imitating Hitler and doing a nazi salute.

The couple were married in May of 2020. Lee was briefly with WWE and wrestled in NXT as Abbey Laith.

Green previously wrestled in Impact as Zachary Wentz, part of the Rascalz group with Lee (then known as Dezmond Xavier) and Trey Miguel. He signed with WWE in December of 2020. In addition to MSK’s two championship wins, the duo also won the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic and were featured in a program with Riddle.

More as we have it.