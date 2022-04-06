Stand & Deliver and Raw hype don’t do much for NXT ratings

The ratings and viewership data are in for the April 5 edition of NXT, a show that built off not only the brand’s WrestleMania weekend Stand & Deliver event, but a change in its top title on Raw.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the episode was watched by 631,000 people. That’s just less than one percent more than last week. For the fourth straight week, the rating among 18-49 year olds was unchanged. The .14 in demo made NXT the 23rd highest rated cable original on the night.

Stability is good, but WWE was probably hoping for more a bounce.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

