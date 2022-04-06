Even against basketball, WrestleMania fallout was a ratings smash

It was WrestleMania fallout against the finals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Mon., April 4. Kansas & North Carolina beat Raw, naturally. But like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn the weekend before, WWE’s red brand can claim victory regardless of what it says in the record books.

Across its three hours, Raw averaged 2.10 million viewers and a .63 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are respectively the show’s best numbers since last January’s “Legends Night” episode and the SummerSlam 2021 fallout show in August. They’re also numbers that would have won most night, but with hoops being simulcast on three networks and drawing 17.05 million viewers and a 4.72 demo rating in the process... Monday wasn’t one of those nights.

Basketball didn’t tip off until after 9pm ET, so lots of folks were tuned in for Cody Rhodes’ big promo. Here’s the hourly break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 2.32 million / .68

Hour Two: 2.11 million / .63

Hour Three: 1.87 million / .58

Nothing like “One Shining Moment” on the horizon as competition for a while, but can WWE maintain interest on Mondays as ‘Mania drifts into the rearview? We’ll find out.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily