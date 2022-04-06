NXT UK stars debut in 2.0 with new names

We’re still processing WALTER becoming Gunther when he moved across the pond from NXT UK to NXT 2.0 (and we’re trying to withhold judgement on how he’s been booked until we see if he’s headed to Raw or SmackDown, but even if he is, can’t saw we feel good about his prospects).
Now we have former NXT UK Tag champs Pretty Deadly making switching brands and getting moniker makerovers in the process. At least they seem to be keeping their badass team name, but the handsome gents who were Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker are now Kit Wilson & Elton Prince.
Alrightee then. Makes you wonder why they didn’t give A-Kid a name other than A-Kid. Oh well. We’ll always have the pugnacious Butch.
Here’s all the highlights from the April 5 NXT 2.0:
- A new challenger approaches for Bron Breakker’s NXT Title
- The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium
- Cameron Grimes is not content on just winning the North American Title
- Joe Gacy’s message on the importance of family is heard
- Tiffany Stratton is not a loser
- Dexter Lumis vs. Duke Hudson
- Gonzalez & Kai vs. Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match
- Tony D’Angelo takes his place as the new “Don of NXT”
- Grayson Waller steps to new Tag Team Champions MSK
- Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend
- Santos Escobar tells the new “Don of NXT” to mind his business
- Kushida responds to Von Wagner’s vicious attack
- Bron Breakker vs. Gunther – NXT Championship Match
- Malcolm Bivens says Pretty Deadly is going to need a new name (online exclusive)
- Toxic Attraction is the golden attraction (online exclusive)
- Nikkita Lyons says she is the real deal: (online exclusive)
