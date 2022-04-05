Joe Gacy kidnaps, imprisons Rick Steiner on NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 kicked off a new start for the brand this week following its big show, Stand & Deliver, this past Saturday afternoon in Dallas, Texas. With Bron Breakker having lost the NXT championship and then won it back from Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night Raw, what would the future of the main event scene look like?

At first, it was Gunther, who talked his way into a title match while Imperium seemed to be imploding all around him. Then he went out and lost that match clean in the middle of the ring.

Seemed like a strange way to book him, but who knows what his future holds.

What came after was even more bizarre.

Rick Steiner was shown on the big screen while his son, Breakker, was celebrating his win. He congratulated him, and then the camera panned out and we saw he was imprisoned in a cage, bound by none other than Joe Gacy and his muscle, Harland.

I guess we have our next NXT title feud.

Thoughts?

Get complete results and coverage of this week’s show right here.