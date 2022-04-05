Toxic Attraction win the NXT women’s tag team titles back just days after losing them

The same way Wendy Choo helped Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai win the NXT women’s tag team titles from Toxic Attraction at Stand & Deliver just days ago in Dallas, she helped cost them those same tag team titles on NXT 2.0 this week.

Indeed, after a back-and-forth title rematch, Choo showed up to get involved once more and NXT Women’s Champion and leader of the group, Mandy Rose, ran down to ensure she couldn’t interfere this time. Then, at the opportune moment, she hopped up on the apron and provided a distraction to give Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin all the opening they needed to take out Gonzalez, pinning her in the middle of the ring and regaining the titles they lost just days ago.

The NXT women’s championship scene is fully Toxic once more.

Cue the speculation of what this means for the future of both Gonzalez and Kai, who would seem to be as main roster ready as they could possibly be.

