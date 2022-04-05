The clock is ticking on Finn Bálor’s United States title reign

In between being left off the card for WrestleMania 38, United States champion Finn Bálor has been in two trios matches. On WrestleMania SmackDown, he teamed with Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura against Austin Theory & The Usos and was pinned by Theory. On the Raw After WrestleMania, he teamed with RK-Bro against Austin Theory & The Usos.... and was pinned by Theory.

Sense a pattern? So does young Austin, who said on Raw Talk he plans to talk to his mentor about a U.S. title shot. Theory’s talking about a guy who might have some pull at WWE. Name’s Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Ever heard of him?

McMahon said on Sunday (before those pesky details from the past Austin doesn’t want to talk about, like getting pinned by Pat McAfee or Stunned into orbit by Stone Cold) that Theory is a future Universal champion.

But we’re thinking he’ll be taking Finn’s United States title first.