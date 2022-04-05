Jerry Lawler is returning to Raw commentary

WWE ended Carmella and Zelina Vega’s tag team on Raw last night (April 4), one night after ending their Women’s Tag Team title reign at WrestleMania Sunday. Here’s part of the reason why...

Now off to get MARRIED to my best friend… no big deal!!! — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) April 5, 2022

As Raw watchers and lovers of YouTube reality shows know, Carmella’s best friend is WWE color commentator Corey Graves. He will also be taking a few weeks off for this, naturally. On Raw Talk, we learned who will be joining Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton in Graves’ absence. It’s none other than Hall of Famer and long-time Raw announcer Jerry “The King” Lawler.

So to replace the guy we watched make out with fiancee last night, they’re bringing back the guy who used to scream “PUPPIES” whenever a woman was in the ring. Sounds about right.

Join us in sending congratulations to Corey and Carmella, and sound off about the temporary return of The King below.