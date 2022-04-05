WWE NXT preview (April 5, 2022): Unprecedented

NXT 2.0 returns tonight (April 5) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando!

Advertised for the show:

Raquel González & Dakota Kai (c) vs. Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship

Tony D’Angelo celebrates becoming the new “Don of NXT” with AJ Gallante

Fallout from Stand & Deliver

As usual, here are our five questions about NXT tonight:

1) Is Dolph Ziggler done working Tuesday nights?

Thanks to the inability of officials to keep that Dirty Dawg Robert Roode from ringside, Bron Breakker wasn’t able to recapture the NXT title at Stand & Deliver. But Breakker learned from his mistakes when got a second chance against Dolph Ziggler on Raw, avoided all of The Show-Off’s dirty tricks, and reclaimed his belt.

I still think we’re seeing a new style of call-up with young Bron, with WWE giving their wider audience small doses of him to create excitement for his inevitable permanent move to Raw or SmackDown. But what happens to Dolph now?

Does he stop showing up on Tuesdays now that his program’s reached a logical conclusion? If he goes back to strictly working Mondays, does his disappear back to the midcard (or lower)? Will it impact perception of Breakker or the brand if he does?

Honestly, most viewers won’t notice. But considering the investment WWE’s making in Bron and their new developmental model in general, it’s probably worth giving Ziggler something noteworthy to do on Raw for a while. Maybe he can get in a match or two with the United States champ before Austin Theory takes his belt...

2) Will we see any other quick reversals of Stand & Deliver’s booking?

The only thing announced for tonight as of this writing is another title rematch from Saturday. Raquel González & Dakota Kai’s reunion came together at the last minute and got immediate results, winning the NXT Women’s Tag titles for a second time — with an assist from Kai’s new friend Wendy Choo. Perhaps because Choo woke up from a nap and got involved, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne get an immediate chance to reclaim their belts tonight.

PPV Premium Live Event rematches are a staple of WWE booking, so it’s not surprising they’re running a couple title bouts. Will we see more? Seeing as he lost the North American championship without being pinned or submitted, Carmelo Hayes probably wants a crack at getting back from Cameron Grimes after Stand & Deliver’s ladder match. And...

3) How does Imperium plan to restore their power?

Gunther’s taking Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel dropping the tag belts better than I thought he would...

What does the Ring General have planned for tonight? I have been lobbying for a Hayes/Breakker feud for a while, but I wouldn’t complain about Gunther going after the NXT title.

4) Can Diamond Mine get a big win?

The other losing team in Saturday’s Tag title Triple Threat was Dusty Classic winners The Creeds. Brutus and Julius weren’t the ones taking the fall, so MSK still hasn’t beaten them. But with Roderick Strong serving as a gatekeeper both here and in NXT UK, and with Ivy Nile getting an unsolicited assist from Sarray to beat Tiffany Stratton... as someone who’d like to see their stable be presented as a force (to get Malcom Bivens on our screens more often, if nothing else), it’s frustrating.

We do still need to find out who jumped The Creeds in the parking lot. That, and the fact the new champs haven’t beaten them in a straight-up two-on-two match gives me hope their next big win could be coming soon.

5) Are all the NXT titles going to get 2.0 makeovers?

Mandy Rose debuted a new, more colorful Women’s belt at Stand & Deliver.

Will other straps also move away from a traditional metallic look to signal we’re out of the black-and-gold era and into the paint splatter one now?

Give us your questions and answers in the comments below. Then join us in our live blog, and we’ll see what Qs and As tonight’s show gives us.