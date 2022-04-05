WWE NXT results, live blog (April 5, 2022): Stand & Deliver fallout

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: 2.0 returns home from their first road trip, and four titles have changed hands since they left Florida last Tuesday. One of those will be on the line tonight when Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne try to reclaim the NXT Women’s Tag titles from Raquel González & Dakota Kai. We’ll also see what’s next for NXT champ Bron Breakker, North American titleholder Cameron Grimes & NXT Tag Team champions MSK, and if any of the folks they took their belts from have anything to say about it. Plus, the new Don of NXT Tony D’Angelo celebrates, and more!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 5