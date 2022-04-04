MVP turns on Bobby Lashley, aligns with Omos

“You don’t need me, right? You don’t need me?”

That’s what MVP kept shouting at Bobby Lashley just after he cheap shotted him in the back during Monday Night Raw this week, a shock and surprise after the two had been aligned for what feels like forever. MVP was always there by his side, throughout the run with The Hurt Business, for his reign with the WWE championship, all of it.

No longer.

Instead, MVP has decided to jump ship, aligning with Omos, whom Lashley just defeated at WrestleMania 38. Omos was out demanding a rematch, which is why Bobby had his back turned to MVP and created the opening for the shocking turn.

Realistically, this was the best play for WWE, as Lashley will do just fine on his own and Omos could use the talents of someone like MVP acting in a managerial role.

Thoughts?

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.