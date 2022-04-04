Bron Breakker wins the NXT championship on Raw

In a surprise, WWE announced Bron Breakker would be getting an immediate rematch with Dolph Ziggler for the NXT championship. He lost to the Zig Man at NXT Stand & Deliver just this past Saturday afternoon, and questions regarding his future in NXT were obvious. Would he be called up? What would this mean for his future?

As it turns out, his rematch would come during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the infamous Raw After Mania show. And, wouldn’t you know it, after a good enough TV match, Breakker won the title right back from that Dirty Dawg.

It doesn’t appear a call up, then, is imminent.

Perhaps this was a chance for Breakker to get a big match like this in front of a crowd like this in a spot like this. To that end, he did quite well for himself. He certainly looked like he belonged on Raw on a more permanent basis to me.

For now, he’s NXT champion once again. And, hey, this acted as promotion for NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nights on USA Network.

