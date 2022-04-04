VEER MAHAAN HAS COME TO RAW

Dominik Mysterio was trying to get payback on The Miz for what happened at WrestleMania 38, where Miz & Logan Paul defeated Dom and his father, Rey. He did not get payback. In fact, he got squashed like a bug.

Then, to make matters worse, he got beat up by a lion.

That’s right, folks.

VEER MAHAAN HAS FINALLY COME TO RAW.

The big man hit the ring while The Miz and the Mysterios were squaring off once more, and any wonder about his alignment went away quickly when Miz bailed to the back and Mahaan absolutely ran through both Dominik and Rey, finishing it off with a modified Camel Clutch on the former.

He’s here, and I’m almost sad this means we will no longer be getting videos promoting his debut. But not that sad, because VEER IS HERE.

