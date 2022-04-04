Elias returns ... as Ezekiel

Kevin Owens was in the ring, trying to explain away what happened in the main event of WrestleMania 38 this past Saturday, where he was beaten up and pinned by none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin, when some new music hit and a familiar looking man came to the ring.

It was Elias, but without a beard and looking like a generic wrestler in tights.

Owens called this out immediately and asked where the hell Elias has been and what is going on and got this response:

“I am not Elias. I am Elias’ younger brother. The name is Ezekiel.”

Owens called him out for lying, and the crowd had a blast with it, but Elia... err Ezekiel, called him out for lying to Stone Cold and getting his ass kicked for it. Owens counted down from 10 like he was going to attack him if he didn’t bail, and then he got to zero and just left himself.

It was all so very confusing.

But also hilarious.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.