People were in the mood to watch wrestling on Friday night

The ratings are in for April 1, and after two weeks of down ratings going against the NCAA Men’s BasketballTournament, they brought good news for WWE and AEW.

In addition to step down in competition (no offense to the Women’s Final Four, the two games from which averaged 2.58 million viewers and a .50 rating among 18-49 year olds), SmackDown had the WrestleMania brand attached last week. It paid off with a nice 8% increase in total viewers to 2.36 million, and a STUPENDOUS .61 demo rating that was 24% better than the week before. Those were the blue brand’s best numbers of the year, and WWE easily gave FOX the top rated show on broadcast television.

Rampage’s increases weren’t quite as impressive, but considering they were competing with another Tony Khan-booked show on PPV (ROH Supercard of Honor) and the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony on Peacock, the 7% week-to-week bounces in both viewership and ratings are a win. With 456K viewers and a .15 demo number, AEW finished 18th among cable originals on the night.

Will people be as excited to watch wrestling next Friday, or did a lot of folks get their fill after a weekend full of it? We’ll find out.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily