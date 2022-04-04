 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Conor McGregor was flirting with WWE again during WrestleMania

By Sean Rueter
Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest draws in combat sports history, and a lot of that can be attributed to his brash character, and willingness to go all out to sell every fight as a war between two people who hate each other.

Sounds pretty pro wrestling, no?

The 33 year old Irishman is also well aware that he can’t sell shoot fights forever, especially when he’s had been arrested more often than he’s collected the winner’s purse in the last few years. That’s one reason he’s been setting up potential paydays in WWE for years, praising Vince McMahon and Becky Lynch while antagonizing anyone else in the business who will take the bait.

With WrestleMania trending online all weekend, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion again dipped his toe into the sports entertainment water. He seems to have got the idea when Steve Austin’s second big moment of the weekend was being shared around...

... the fired a shot:

The Notorious One found plenty of WWE Superstars willing to take the bait. NXT champ Dolph Ziggler mocked McGregor as a cruiserweight-type:

Drew McIntyre’s shut down McGregor’s WWE trash talk before. He likes to use Conor’s other MMA nickname to dismiss him:

One of Raw & SmackDown’s authority figures indicated he hadn’t gone through proper channels:

While a countryman Conor’s beefed with in the past made a joke about his own struggles to get on the card:

While a countrywoman again teased a team-up:

