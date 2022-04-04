Conor McGregor was flirting with WWE again during WrestleMania

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest draws in combat sports history, and a lot of that can be attributed to his brash character, and willingness to go all out to sell every fight as a war between two people who hate each other.

Sounds pretty pro wrestling, no?

The 33 year old Irishman is also well aware that he can’t sell shoot fights forever, especially when he’s had been arrested more often than he’s collected the winner’s purse in the last few years. That’s one reason he’s been setting up potential paydays in WWE for years, praising Vince McMahon and Becky Lynch while antagonizing anyone else in the business who will take the bait.

With WrestleMania trending online all weekend, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion again dipped his toe into the sports entertainment water. He seems to have got the idea when Steve Austin’s second big moment of the weekend was being shared around...

Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherfucker Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings @blackforgeinn https://t.co/b3SJllpvMt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

... the fired a shot:

Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2022

The Notorious One found plenty of WWE Superstars willing to take the bait. NXT champ Dolph Ziggler mocked McGregor as a cruiserweight-type:

bc even I can’t cut down to fly weight pic.twitter.com/R8eQCncRtX — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 4, 2022

Drew McIntyre’s shut down McGregor’s WWE trash talk before. He likes to use Conor’s other MMA nickname to dismiss him:

Shut up McTapper https://t.co/YufjQU34xd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 4, 2022

One of Raw & SmackDown’s authority figures indicated he hadn’t gone through proper channels:

Because I’m the fooking boss. call me. https://t.co/85sdNqLEvW — The OFFICIAL Boss (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 4, 2022

While a countryman Conor’s beefed with in the past made a joke about his own struggles to get on the card:

While a countrywoman again teased a team-up: