The Wee Man Slam, Stunners, Emotional Sasha Banks and more WrestleMania 38 highlights and fallout videos

By Geno Mrosko
Get complete WrestleMania 38 results and coverage of the entire Sunday card right here, and a full recap of all the night’s evens right here.

Here are the WrestleMania Sunday highlights:

  • Triple H leaves his boots in the ring
  • Riddle delivers an RKO out of nowhere
  • Gable Steveson shooshes Chad Gable with a suplex
  • Omos tosses Bobby Lashley like a rag doll
  • Wee Man body slams Sami Zayn
  • Sasha Banks & Naomi pull up to WrestleMania in style
  • AJ Styles plants Edge with a vintage Styles Clash
  • Xavier Woods pays homage to Big E
  • Pat McAfee delivers a stupendous superplex
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin raises hell on Pat McAfee
  • Roman Reigns lays waste to Brock Lesnar
  • Roman Reigns is the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Here are the WrestleMania Sunday fallout videos:

  • Jesse James Decker’s WrestleMania moment went by too fast
  • Randy Orton & Riddle have each other’s backs
  • Getting in the ring was a dream come true for Gable Steveson
  • Bobby Lashley is living the dream
  • Johnny Knoxville enjoyed shutting Sami Zayn’s mouth
  • Banks & Naomi emotional after winning Tag Team Titles
  • Every night is fight night for Sheamus, Holland, and Butch

