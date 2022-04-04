Get complete WrestleMania 38 results and coverage of the entire Sunday card right here, and a full recap of all the night’s evens right here.
Here are the WrestleMania Sunday highlights:
- Triple H leaves his boots in the ring
- Riddle delivers an RKO out of nowhere
- Gable Steveson shooshes Chad Gable with a suplex
- Omos tosses Bobby Lashley like a rag doll
- Wee Man body slams Sami Zayn
- Sasha Banks & Naomi pull up to WrestleMania in style
- AJ Styles plants Edge with a vintage Styles Clash
- Xavier Woods pays homage to Big E
- Pat McAfee delivers a stupendous superplex
- Stone Cold Steve Austin raises hell on Pat McAfee
- Roman Reigns lays waste to Brock Lesnar
- Roman Reigns is the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
Here are the WrestleMania Sunday fallout videos:
- Jesse James Decker’s WrestleMania moment went by too fast
- Randy Orton & Riddle have each other’s backs
- Getting in the ring was a dream come true for Gable Steveson
- Bobby Lashley is living the dream
- Johnny Knoxville enjoyed shutting Sami Zayn’s mouth
- Banks & Naomi emotional after winning Tag Team Titles
- Every night is fight night for Sheamus, Holland, and Butch
