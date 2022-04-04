Sasha Banks finally broke her losing streak at WrestleMania

Sasha Banks, despite all her talent, despite being an eight-time champion in WWE, despite her status as one of the top stars in the women’s division since the minute she was called up to the main roster, came into this weekend with a black mark on her record.

She was 0-6 at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

Her history:

WrestleMania 32: Lost a triple threat against Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch

WrestleMania 33: Lost a Fatal 4-Way elimination match against Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax

WrestleMania 34: Lost in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WrestleMania 35: Lost a Fatal 4-Way tag team title match alongside Bayley against The IIconics, Nia Jax & Tamina, Beth Phoenix & Natalya

WrestleMania 36: Lost a Fatal 5-Way elimination match against Bayley, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina

WrestleMania 37: Lost a SmackDown women’s championship match against Bianca Belair

That changed this weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Now, we can finally put this in the record books:

WrestleMania 38: Won a Fatal 4-Way tag team title match over Queen Zelina Vega & Carmella, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Sure, she’s still only 1-6, but she finally got her win at WrestleMania.

Look at how much it means:

“I would not be here without Naomi. When I came here in WWE in 2015 and I got on the main roster, people have no idea the struggles. Always pushed through. She and Tamina have always had my back. Holy, whoa. I mean, I don’t even know how to express how I feel because I’m just so overwhelmed. One, to reclaim these, these titles that did not exist five years ago, because we wanted more, we demanded more, and we have more. And now we’re going to create more opportunities for so many more women and I just can’t wait. These mean so much to me, and now it’s time to make these the most talked about titles in the WWE. And we’re about to bring it.”

You damn right.