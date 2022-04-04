WWE has put a bow tie around the second night of its WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view (PPV) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., April 3, 2022) with Roman Reigns using a Spear to defeat Brock Lesnar and unify the WWE and Universal championship titles.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Pat McAfee had not one but two matches, one a win over Austin Theory the other a shock losing effort to Vince McMahon, Edge maybe started a faction en route to beating AJ Styles, Sasha Banks & Naomi won the women’s tag team titles in an entertaining Fatal 4-Way, Johnny Knoxville used a lot of help — including a giant mouse trap — to pin Sami Zayn, and so much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here