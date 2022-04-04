WrestleMania 38 results: Reigns wins it all from Lesnar

After two fun nights of pro wrestling/sports entertainment at AT&T Stadium, we came to what WWE was calling The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time.

Roman Reigns — along with his full Bloodline entourage — and Brock Lesnar brought the big fight feel with their introductions. After the Tribal Chief called for acknowledgement, his special counsel Paul Heyman did the honors for the Universal champion. The WWE champ handled his own business, announcing himself as “the asskicker that’s gonna kick your ass!”

The Beast was in control early, but his former advocate tricked him into turning his back on Reigns.

To continue to sell these men as mythic figures locked in a battle for the ages, each man hit his signature and finishing moves. But repeated trips to Suplex City didn’t keep Roman down, nor did Superman Punches and Spears put Lesnar away.

A ref bump, low blow, and belt shot seemed to secure victory for Reigns, but by the time the official came too, Brock was able to kick out. It looked like we might see Roman take his first pinfall or submission loss since 2019 when Lesnar had him trapped in a kimura...

....but the Universal champ reached the rope, with an assist from his counselor pushing it to him. Reigns told Heyman his shoulder was injured, but he still managed to bounce back and deliver a spear. A spear that surprisingly, suddenly ended the match.

Roman Reigns is your Undisputed WWE Universal champion.

