Dakota Kai is ‘far from being done’ after WWE NXT release

Everybody loves Dakota Kai, as evidenced by the outpouring of support for her following the news that she was released by WWE. It took her a day to respond to say anything about the situation but she’s finally done so, making clear she won’t be using the name she did before she was signed and worked in NXT but she’s not done with pro wrestling:

Not another damn notes app lol.



Tldr: i love u, see u soon x pic.twitter.com/9009IwhILc — (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 30, 2022

“Above everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you. I am thankful for being able to meet, work, and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from.. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don’t know what’s next for me. I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I’m far from being done.”

She’s far too good at the pro wrestling game to be in this position. Here’s to hoping she lands on her feet and keeps killing the game.