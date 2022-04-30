Santino Marella’s a proud papa as his daughter debuts on WWE television

There’s been a fair amount of interest from wrestling fans about how WWE’s fast tracked Bianca Carelli. From announcing her as part of the March 2022 Performance Center class, to getting her new company-trademarked name (Arianna Grace) & debuting on television a month later, to being one of the first talents announced for May’s first ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

You know who’s even more interested? Her father Anthony. Or as we all know him, former Intercontinental & United States champion Santino Marella...

Tonight it comes full circle, my parents would record every episode of #Raw & #SmackDown when they knew I was going to be on. I just set the DVR to record my daughter’s debut on #NXTLevelUp #proud — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) April 29, 2022

Sunnamagun, that’s sweet. So how did Vladmir Kozlov’s old partner’s baby girl do in her debut?

Like many 2.0 talents, Grace obviously doesn’t have a ton of experience, but she and Amari Miller turned in a solid performance. Arianna picked up the win, generating some momentum heading into the tournament on May 10.

Santino’s probably even more proud today.