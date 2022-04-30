Persia Pirotta, Dexter Lumis react to their WWE release

Two of the more surprising names among the 10 released from NXT yesterday (April 29) were Dexter Lumis and Persia Pirotta.

It makes sense WWE wouldn’t want the 38 year old Lumis in NXT 2.0. But he’s an experienced hand that’s managed to get his silent gimmick over as both a heel psychopath and a misunderstand babyface caricaturist. WWE could have tried him on the main roster for a little while; he’s younger than LA Knight, who’s getting a shot there.

They opted not to, however, and he seems to be taking it in stride, already switching back to his real name to send an in-character message of thanks to his former bosses...

25 year old Pirotta is even more of a head scratcher. The Australian’s been a fixture on television since last summer’s reboot... and did we mention she’s 25 years old. Perhaps WWE officials didn’t like her progress? Whatever the case, they’d decided they’d seen enough. She’s also keeping an attitude of gratitude and looking to the future...

Best of luck, Sam & Steph.