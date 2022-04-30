Roman Reigns had a short message for The Rock while sending WWE London crowd home happy

First off, London was very excited to acknowledge their Tribal Chief during the Undisputed WWE Universal champion’s main event match against Drew McIntyre yesterday (April 29).

That kind of reaction is why Roman Reigns has been doing the “thank you for coming, please drive home safely” promo at the end of the night on house shows. He may be playing a paranoid heel, but he’s still the biggest, most charismatic star they have — at least on the men’s roster.

Roman Reigns speech at end of match Part 1 #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/GPQYMwL0aH — Lisa (@reignslight) April 29, 2022

It’s while the (ohhh) Head of the Table was delivering that message last night at O2 Arena that someone in the crowd shouts out something about his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson might be Reigns’ opponent at WrestleMania 39 next spring... his NBC sitcom Young Rock even seems to be setting it up. So when Roman casually retorts, “Yeah, The Rock can get it too” after telling the fans he’s an asskicker not a singer, well...

Acknowledge that.