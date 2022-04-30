During her Shimmer run in the mid-2010s, Evie was one of my favorites wrestlers on the indies. Like many others, I had high hopes when she signed with WWE in 2017, but even with the Diva’s Revolution/Women’s Evolution in full swing, you knew talent wasn’t a guarantee of success.

Her run in NXT is full of what ifs? What if she and Tegan Nox ever had a chance to finish their feud? What if she’d been booked to win the Women’s championship during her program with Raquel González, or what if Kai & González’s Tag title runs had lasted longer than three days combined? It’s been clear WWE didn’t see in her what a lot of fans did, so it’s not surprising she reportedly opted to bet on herself rather than sign another deal for more of the same.

Kai, who I guess will return to going by Evie now, was also able to walk away knowing she accomplished a lot — much of it while NXT was arguably the best wrestling show going. The turn on Nox at WarGames in 2019 was a classic moment, and the Tag accolades & singles title shots tell you WWE wasn’t unaware of her gifts. Heck, just being a constant television presence is no small thing. She put on great matches with a wide range of wrestlers, working in tandem with fellow greats and helping newer one learn the craft.

But don’t take my word for it. The Captain of Team Kick is appreciated and loved by a lot of the people she’s worked with over the past five years...

.@DakotaKai_WWE is far & away one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with. And the gap is large…..now watch it grow. #KingKota pic.twitter.com/BS9Fcma7IM — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 29, 2022

.@DakotaKai_WWE is a leader and an outstanding talent. One of my favorite woman wrestlers and a lovely human being. — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 29, 2022

Selfless, believable and so damn kind. An unbelievable performer who will continue to put her body on the line every match. I see lots saying Dakota Kai is one the best women doing it....she is one of the best doing it, period. It was a pleasure to work with you. pic.twitter.com/nKJQ272M1T — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) April 29, 2022

Best in the game. You are going to be just fine. Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/FuQny2mUAa — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 29, 2022

An absolute favorite of mine to work with.



When we meet again, @DakotaKai_WWE.. I want a singles match https://t.co/DrqioYrvo5 — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) April 29, 2022

you helped me more than you’ll ever know. pic.twitter.com/PPRvttOUkI — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) April 29, 2022

Could WWE have done more with her? Absolutely. But it was a hell of a run in NXT for the Captain of Team Kick. She’s probably got a 30 day non-compete, but after that, the world is hers again. Whatever Evie decides to do in it, there’s gonna be a lot of us watching and rooting her on.