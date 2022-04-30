Shayna Baszler & Natalya are losing their way to a title shot

On last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler & Natalya made clear they were coming after the women’s tag team titles held by Sasha Banks & Naomi. This doesn’t make a great deal of sense, considering they lost in a title match at WrestleMania 38, but hey, exceptions must be made when there are quite literally two teams in the entire division.

If it seems like we harp on that a lot it’s because we do, and that’s because there’s so much potential here if they bothered to realize it.

Anyway, they were back this week with an announcement that the title match will indeed be happening and it will take place in two weeks on Friday Night SmackDown. I’m not sure why they aren’t doing it at WrestleMania Backlash, but again, it’s not a title match that should even be happening anyway.

After this announcement, Shayna Baszler had a singles match with Naomi and wouldn’t you know it, she lost again. Sure, the heels beat the babyfaces down just after said defeat and stood tall and blah blah but that doesn’t change the fact that they’re losing their way to a title match.

Baszler will be back to wrestle another singles match against Banks next week. Gee, I wonder who will win that match.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: