The first night of WrestleMania 38 took place yesterday (Apr. 2) and the show was filled with a ton of lengthy video packages. As a result, the originally scheduled match of New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland was cut for time.

But all hope was not lost for these fellas. WrestleMania is now a stupendous two night event, so their match was rescheduled for tonight’s “WrestleMania Sunday” lineup. And this time it actually happened!

New Day was looking for some payback on the heels for breaking Big E’s neck a few weeks ago. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

The nefarious and rabid Butch was ringside to support Sheamus and Holland, and his presence made all the difference in the world. After Sheamus quickly took out Kofi Kingston with a Brogue Kick, Xavier Woods tried his best to keep his team in the fight. But that’s when Butch distracted the referee, allowing Sheamus to obliterate Woods with another Brogue Kick. When the referee regained focus on the match, Holland hit Woods with his Northern Grit finisher to pick up the win.

So the New Day’s match wasn’t cut for time tonight, but they jobbed out in a matter of minutes on a night where it would have been pretty cool if they came through for Big E. Considering how easily New Day went down last year in a tag team match against Omos and AJ Styles, that makes it two straight years at WrestleMania where they went out with a whimper.

Which fate is worse: being cut for time, or losing quickly like a couple chumps?

I’ll let you decide in the comments below, Cagesiders.

