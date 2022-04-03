Triple H leaves his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania Sunday kicked off with a song we’ve heard at many a Showcase of the Immortals.

It’s time to play the game

Time to play the game!

Hahaha

Triple H was wearing his suit, but he had a water bottle in hand. Fans wondered what The Game was doing, but once he stopped to hug his & Stephanie McMahon’s three daughters at ringside, it was pretty clear. As a result of the health scare he had last summer and the heart condition that caused it, Haitch announced his retirement in the run up to ‘Mania.

After the iconic water spray entrance was done...

...he was handed a microphone and his wrestling boots. He placed the latter in the center of the ring...

...and used the mic to thank the fans in the best way he could think of... by welcoming us to WrestleMania.

