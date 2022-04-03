WrestleMania 38 results: Sasha Banks & Naomi win women’s tag team titles

The WWE women’s tag team division was virtually non-existent a month ago, with only the champions, Queen Zelina Vega & Carmella, occupying space there. That changed in a hurry, as WWE paired Sasha Banks with Naomi, Liv Morgan with Rhea Ripley, and Natalya with Shayna Baszler. Then they put them all in a Fatal 4-Way match for the tag team titles on tonight’s (Sun., April 3, 2022) WrestleMania 38 card at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The build to the match was more or less just a series of awesome matches on TV, a constant preview of what they could all do on the big stage.

Not surprisingly, they delivered the goods.

They went back-and-forth all throughout, slowly building to a wild sprint of a finish that saw Banks and Naomi showcase the best teamwork of the four in taking out both Carmella and Vega, the Codebreaker on the latter scoring the winning pinfall.

We’ve got new women’s tag team champions.

Damn, they’re good.

Get complete WrestleMania 38 results and coverage of the entire Sunday card right here.