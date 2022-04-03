WrestleMania 38 results: RK-Bro retain the Raw tag team titles in a fun opener

While Triple H got one more WrestleMania moment to kick off WrestleMania 38 tonight (Sun., April 3, 2022) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, leaving his boots in the ring to signify his retirement from his in-ring career, the first match of the evening saw the Raw tag team titles put up for grabs in a triple threat match.

RK-Bro, inexplicably still thriving as a team, put the straps on the line against both The Street Profits, who demanded a match and had it granted, and Alpha Academy, who fought their way back into the picture at the last minute.

Considering the nature of the match, with three men in at all times, you’d think it would be a clustermuck of a match — word to the family friendly Stone Cold pods — but they put together a really fun back-and-forth battle that saw near falls for each of the three times and a lot of fun action all around the ring.

The finish saw Riddle come off the top rope to hit Montez Ford with an RKO off the top turnbuckle followed by Orton catching Gable coming out of mid air off the other. Orton then pinned Gable.

RK-Bro aren’t finished just yet.

After the match, Ford & Angelo Hawkins brought some solo cups into the ring to celebrate the affair, even calling in Gable Steveson, who was sitting front row. Before they could finish their toast, Chad Gable ran in to interrupt and smack the cup away.

Confrontation!

It ended with Steveson suplexing Gable across the damn ring and THEN the toast.

