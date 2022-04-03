Ronda Rousey refutes reports she was furious over WrestleMania 38 main event

Rumors got around during WrestleMania 38 last night (Sat., April 2, 2022) in Arlington, Texas that something happened and Ronda Rousey walked out on the show. Later, Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that she actually did so on Friday and that’s why she missed the Hall of Fame ceremony, apparently “furious” that she wouldn’t be the main event of WrestleMania Saturday and would be working underneath the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match.

Now, she’s speaking out to refute that report:

I don’t know where these “reports” come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at Wrestlemania in Texas-I wasn’t a hall of fame because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 3, 2022

When Rousey returned to WWE in January, she did so winning the Royal Rumble match, which oftentimes results in a WrestleMania main event title match. That’s obviously not what happened here but once it became clear Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle his first match back in nearly 20 years there was really no other choice for that spot.

Rousey could be playing the PR game here but it’s at least worth refuting the report because the absence of her denial would love many simply believing it. Many will likely believe it anyway, but at least this way she’s on record pushing back against it.