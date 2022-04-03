Cageside Seats: The Podcast breaks down Saturday’s WrestleMania 38 card

In a special WrestleMania edition of Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella and Marcus breakdown match-by-match NXT: Stand & Deliver and night one of WrestleMania. They drank a lot of coffee and are ready to have big feels about wrestling! You want the highlights? Well, it’s a lot of OMFG BIANCA BELAIR AND BECKY LYNCH and also OMFG STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN TOOK SO MANY BUMPS! The high were so high that the lows didn’t matter.

RIP Free Agent Cody Rhodes.

