A special Drew McIntyre entrance was also cut for time at WrestleMania 38

While the match between The New Day and Sheamus & Ridge Holland being cut on WrestleMania Saturday made all the headlines, it wasn’t the only thing WWE cut due to time constraints. As it turns out, the promotion had a special entrance planned for Drew McIntyre that ended up not happening.

Those who were to be involved with it made as much clear on social media:

Canceled our entrance. So no Wrestlemania moment. But still got that all access pass. So we roaming around. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2G9SUj2a7h — Sean Stark (@MourningStark) April 2, 2022

More:

Although McIntyre’s match with Happy Corbin certainly wasn’t positioned as a major match on the card, it’s clear WWE still sees McIntyre as one of its top stars. The two were the main event segment on the WrestleMania SmackDown show just one night before WWE hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington and rumors have persisted that McIntyre could be getting another run at Roman Reigns and the Universal championship here soon.

It’s too bad a special entrance was cut, but McIntyre will be just fine and the rest of us are grateful WWE didn’t take the show too deep into the night.